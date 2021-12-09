Advisor Group Welcomes Two Georgia-based Financial Advisors With Client Assets Totaling $164 Million

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Wade Roberts and John Hachey, two independent financial advisors based in Georgia that between them oversee $164 million in total client assets.

The separate solo advisory practices have joined Advisor Group through its subsidiary and network member firm Triad Advisors for brokerage services and Triad Hybrid Solutions, one of Triad's two corporate registered investment advisors, to support their fee-based books of business. Advisor Group also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Securities America and Woodbury Financial Services.

Jeff Rosenthal, CEO and President of Triad Advisors, said, "It's a tremendous win for Triad Advisors and Triad Hybrid Solutions to bring aboard two experienced professionals such as Wade Roberts and John Hachey. These are experienced advisors with decades of success serving investors in central Georgia who have the entrepreneurial spirit and drive to grow that we look for in the advisors with whom we collaborate. We look forward to partnering with both towards our mutual success."

With 25 years of experience as financial advisor, Mr. Roberts' transition to Advisor Group and Triad mark his first entry into the independent channel. Through his practice based in Woodstock, Ga., he specializes in wealth planning, estate planning and overall portfolio management.

Mr. Roberts said, "I had been searching for the most fitting partners to help me take the next step in the growth and development of my business, and I can say wholeheartedly that I have found those partners in Advisor Group and Triad. Working with them will give me the chance to explore true independence while still leveraging the support, technology and services of a world-class wealth management organization."

Based in Kennesaw, Ga., Mr. Hachey provides his clients investment counsel, holistic financial planning services, life-transition planning and retirement planning. He has 19 years' experience as a financial advisor.

Mr. Hachey said, "For years, my clients have trusted me to provide financial counsel through all stages of their lives, and collaborating with Triad and Advisor Group broadens and enhances my ability to serve them. They give me the flexibility and freedom as an independent business owner to serve my clients as I choose, to the best of my ability."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "Jeff Rosenthal and the Triad team continue to drive strong results in recruiting outstanding advisors to the Advisor Group platform. Triad's versatility in supporting diverse business models is a true differentiator in the market, and Triad continues to demonstrate its strength as a destination firm for entrepreneurial advisors such as Wade Roberts and John Hachey, effectively supporting them in raising their growth trajectory."

About Triad Advisors

Triad Advisors is part of Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial professionals. Headquartered in Atlanta, Triad is a national broker-dealer as well as a multi-custodial registered investment adviser firm that was an early pioneer and continued leader in the hybrid registered investment adviser marketplace. The company has more than 600 financial providers on its platform and provides a comprehensive set of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management strategies. For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit http://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

View original content:

SOURCE Advisor Group