Alba Wheels Up Welcomes New EVP of Operations: Michael Pearson

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alba Wheels Up is pleased to welcome Michael Pearson as Executive Vice President of Operations. Mr. Pearson has been in the logistics industry his entire career leading teams across the entire transportation and logistics sector from air, ocean, trucking, and time critical services. He has extensive experience driving efficiencies and growth while always staying client focused.

Prior to Joining Alba Wheels Up, Mr. Pearson was VP of the Americas for B&H Worldwide where he led teams in sales, operations, and finance to exceed company goals, all while growing the company's presence in the Americas. Prior to B&H, he was the Director of Operations and Compliance for MNX Global – a logistics company focused on time critical, high-touch shipments in the pharma and aerospace industries.

Throughout his career, Mr. Pearson has had the opportunity to live abroad and travel extensively throughout Asia and Europe, giving him a unique perspective on the global supply chain and the needs of clients in different regions of the world. In his free time, he enjoys being with his family, getting outside, and playing golf.

Salvatore Stile, President and Chairman of Alba, stated, "We are very excited to have Michael join the team at this critical time in the logistics environment where he can leverage his expertise to continue the Company's strong growth trajectory and meet the varying needs of our clients. He has a great reputation in the space for helping rapidly grow organizations, and we are enthusiastic that he can assist us in achieving our broad growth goals."

About Alba Wheels Up

Alba is a logistics company providing customs brokerage, freight forwarding, and other supply chain services for importers and exporters across diverse sectors including apparel, pharmaceuticals, industrial, and food and drugs. The company primarily operates out of its headquarters in Valley Stream, NY and has offices in California, New Jersey, and Texas. www.albawheelsup.com

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Salvatore J. Stile II, President s.stile@albawheelsup.com, (718) 276-3000.

Michael Pearson, EVP of Operations

SOURCE Alba Wheels UP International