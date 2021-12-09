Amsive Completes Acquisition of iFuel Interactive

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsive, a leading data-centric, omnichannel marketing agency, announced today it has completed the acquisition of iFuel Interactive, a full-service advertising and web development agency located in New York. iFuel Interactive will be joining Amsive's digital arm, Amsive Digital, adding deeper traditional and digital creative capabilities, media planning expertise and robust eCommerce web development services.

Leading Omnichannel Marketing Firm Deepens Creative and Digital Services

"We're excited about this continuing investment to deepen our development, creative, and digital production services for our clients as the direct-to-consumer market grows," said Mike Coppola, President of Amsive. "The iFuel team has a strong track record of developing and executing impactful concepts that deliver superior results."



Kristina Tucker, Managing Partner of iFuel Interactive, said, "Our agency could not be more excited to fuse iFuel Interactive's branding and technology expertise with Amsive's impressive portfolio of capabilities. We simply could not have asked for a better fit than Amsive's team of marketing experts and unwavering people-first culture."



Amsive, backed by H.I.G. Capital, has brought together leaders in data intelligence, creative services, and digital marketing through a series of strategic acquisitions, providing a unified service offering to drive customer acquisition and engagement.

"We are thrilled to support this strategic investment", said Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director of H.I.G. Capital, "iFuel extends Amsive's performance-focused services and continues a track record of adding best-of-breed agencies to its data-driven mission."



About iFuel Interactive

iFuel is a leading advertising and development agency that identifies and communicates brand stories — everywhere brands live. As a full-service agency, iFuel offers 360° services from branding, design, and development to eCommerce, media, and experiential marketing. For more information, please visit ifuelinteractive.com.

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-centric, omnichannel marketing services agency that delivers market share growth with innovative customer acquisition and engagement solutions. Amsive operates as a full-service agency that brings marketing to life by shaping strategy, identifying audiences, developing impactful messaging, and executing omnichannel communications while measuring and analyzing results. Amsive's digital group, Amsive Digital, optimizes marketing programs across a full suite of digital solutions, including SEO, digital media, paid and managed social, analytics, creative, influencer marketing, and web design and development services. For more information, please visit amsive.com and amsivedigital.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

