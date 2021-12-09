Detroit's World-class Convention Center Renamed To Huntington Place

DETROIT, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority (DRCFA) and Huntington National Bank are pleased to announce Huntington Place as the new name for Detroit's world-class convention center. As one of the top 20 convention centers in the country, the new name signifies an important community moment in the transformation of Detroit's gathering place for conventions, meetings, and special events.

The merger of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and TCF Financial Corporation, and their respective bank subsidiaries, created a top 10 regional bank, Huntington National Bank. Huntington is deeply committed to the community and commerce in Detroit and is proud to have the city be the home of the company's commercial bank headquarters, currently under construction at the corner of Woodward and Elizabeth, and less than a mile from Huntington Place.

"We are proud that following the TCF-Huntington merger, the name of our new combined bank now graces the walls of this civic center that means so much to the people of Detroit and all of southeast Michigan. From high school graduations to the North American International Auto Show, from speeches by sitting presidents to the annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, this venerable facility is part of the fabric of our community and Huntington is fortunate to now be a part of it," said Gary Torgow, Chairman, Huntington Bank.

Detroit's convention center completed its $279 million transformation in 2015 and has hosted some of the most important meetings and conventions in the country, ranking it the 16th largest convention center in the United States. Built by the city of Detroit, it originally opened in 1960 and continues to contribute to the economic development of Detroit by bringing 1.5 million visitors a year from across the globe. Against the backdrop of an international riverfront, Huntington Place projects continued future growth for world-class meetings, conventions, and event business in 2022.

"Our naming rights agreement, which was a priority for the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, began with TCF Bank and continues with Huntington Bank in strengthening the Center's financial future. We are dedicated not only to being a contributor to our region's economic vitality, but also to creating jobs and enhancing the attraction of our destination to visitors," said Lisa Canada, Chair, DRCFA. "Both of our organizations have a deep commitment to the communities we serve."

Earlier this year, Huntington unveiled a $40 billion Strategic Community Plan to improve financial opportunities for the customers, businesses, and communities it serves, with a focus on affordable housing, small business, and increased capital to historically disadvantaged and low-to-moderate income communities.

About Huntington Place

With 723,000 square feet of exhibit space, Huntington Place boasts one of the largest contiguous exhibit floor spaces in North America and has the largest ballroom in Michigan with 40,000 square feet. It has received numerous industry awards for excellence including the 2020 USGBC Leadership Award for Building Performance, making it the only convention center in the history of the award to receive it. Visit online at www.huntingtonplacedetroit.com

About the DRCFA

On September 15, 2009, operational control of Huntington Place transferred to the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, under a collaborative agreement by the Michigan State Legislature, the City of Detroit, and Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Each of these entities, as well as an appointee of the Governor of the State of Michigan, has an appointed member on the DRCFA Board. Lisa Canada serves as Chair of the Board. For more information visit: http://www.drcfa.org/.

View original content:

SOURCE Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority