Eric Hansen Army Lt Col (ret) Joins Significance Inc As Director Of Operations

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. announces today that Eric Hansen Army Lt Col (ret) has joined the company as Director of Operations. This newly-created position reflects the rapid growth of the organization and its commitment to scalable processes and systems that support both internal and external stakeholders. He will serve on the company's leadership team.

Hansen began his career in the US Army Military Intelligence Corps, serving in numerous tactical intelligence roles, including combat operations during Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. While on active duty, he began working in the military operations research field specializing in the application of quantitative methods to intelligence and counter-terrorism efforts. Since retiring from the Army, Eric has continued to focus on applied analytic solutions to solve the mission critical challenges of the US Government for a range of companies, including SAP N2S and SAS.

"Given the nature of our business and our rapid growth, this is a critical role for us. Eric is a perfect fit for where we are in our growth trajectory and for our culture," said Mary Ahern Snyder, Founder and President of Significance Inc. "We feel very fortunate to have him on our leadership team and I'm confident that his extensive operations and government contracting experience will benefit Significance for many years to come."

Hansen added: "The thing that has impressed me about Significance is the quality of the people and the focus on employees and customers, which makes it an amazing company to work for. I'm looking forward to working with this great team and contributing to the company's success."

Hansen holds a bachelor's degree from Northeastern University in Electrical Engineering and a master's degree in Operations Research from Colorado School of Mines. He lives in Alexandria VA with his wife Mary and enjoys photography, cooking, and outdoor recreation.

About Significance Inc.

Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Advanced Analytics & Decision Support; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

