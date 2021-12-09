Excelerate Energy Initiates Operations at the Bahia LNG Terminal Excelerate will become the first private sector company to sell regasified LNG to customers in Brazil

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelerate Energy L.P. (Excelerate) today announced that on December 8, 2021, it started natural gas deliveries to the Brazilian market at the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TR-BA) in Salvador, Bahia. Excelerate's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Excelerate Sequoia, which has an LNG storage capacity of 173,400 cubic meters, is providing regasification services at TR-BA. The terminal has a regasification capacity of up to 700 million cubic feet per day.

Excelerate Energy's FSRU Excelerate Sequoia at the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TR-BA) in Bahia, Brazil.

Excelerate and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) signed the lease contract for TR-BA on September 28, following a competitive international tender process. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Excelerate Energy Comercializadora de Gás Natural Ltda., Excelerate expects to sell natural gas to a diverse portfolio of customers in this newly opened market. The streamlined terminal operations provided by Excelerate at TR-BA represent the latest example of the Excelerate Flexible Integrated Terminal (E-FIT) offering, following the success of the Moheshkhali Floating LNG Terminal in Bangladesh.

"It is both a privilege and responsibility to provide natural gas to Brazil at this critical time. Our track record of operational excellence in this market makes us the ideal partner to serve local customers and ensure long-term energy availability and reliability," stated Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Excelerate. "I commend Petrobras for running a transparent tender process as part of the Brazilian government's efforts to open up the Brazilian gas market. We are pleased that Excelerate Sequoia, the newest vessel in our industry-leading FSRU fleet, will deliver secure and reliable energy to Brazil."

Since 2012, Excelerate has provided regasification services in Brazil at Petrobras' LNG terminals in Bahia, Guanabara Bay, and Pecém. The company's FSRU Experience broke an industry record for send-out capacity by reaching 1.06 billion cubic feet at the Guanabara Bay LNG Regasification Terminal in 2020.

As a leader in flexible LNG regasification solutions, Excelerate has developed and operated 13 LNG terminals worldwide to deliver reliable, cleaner energy to markets across the globe. For more information about Excelerate and the E-FIT terminal offering, visit ExcelerateEnergy.com.

About Excelerate Energy:

Excelerate Energy L.P. is the market leader in innovative flexible LNG solutions. With a mission to solve the lack of widespread access to clean energy across the globe, the company's flexible, fully integrated LNG products allow customers to fast-track access to reliable energy in both the midstream and downstream markets. Excelerate offers a full range of offshore LNG services, from floating storage and regasification units to marine infrastructure development to logistics support for LNG supply via its trading and chartering business to power supply. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Excelerate has a global footprint with teams in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Dubai, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington DC.

