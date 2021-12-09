Health Care Service Corporation Appoints Manika Turnbull as Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) announced Manika Turnbull as the company's Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. In her new role, she will lead all aspects of the company's people strategy in support of its mission to create affordable and sustainable pathways to health for everyone in its communities. She will also engage across the business to support HCSC as an employer of choice in an evolving business environment.

"Manika has a breadth of experience at HCSC. She is the right leader to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high performing culture at the company," said Jill Wolowitz, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at HCSC. "She understands the unique needs of leading a heavily regulated and dynamic industry and leads with her values."

Since joining HCSC 15 years ago, Turnbull has served multiple roles across the company. Most recently, she served as divisional senior VP, Compensation, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Workforce Experience where she helped strengthen and develop employee engagement, as well as drove diversity management, creating diversity partnerships, and spearheaded the development of a comprehensive total rewards package for employees. Previously, she held the position of vice president, Community Health and Economic Impact, where she was responsible for developing strategies, establishing community initiatives, and directing civic investments to improve community health and the affordability of care.

"I believe we have the greatest impact in our communities by doing what we do best, which is providing employment, DEI education and training, and investments in and access to health care in underserved communities," said Turnbull. "We have tremendous opportunity on the human resources team to continue to advance HCSC as a destination for top talent and as a great place to work where an engaged workforce can help meet the diverse health care needs of our customers. I look forward to leading the team."

Turnbull holds a master's degree in industrial and organizational psychology and Ph.D. in organizational leadership from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, with nearly 17 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.



