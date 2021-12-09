InventHelp Inventor Develops Power/Charging Device for Instruments (SDB-1565)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a musician and I play four and five string bass guitars," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif. "I observed that wireless products and gadgets on the market today are generally powered and charged via a USB connection, and I developed a similar method for charging my bass guitar."

The patent-pending SMART BASE provides an effective way to power and charge a bass guitar. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use 9-volt batteries to power the instrument. As a result, it increases convenience and it prevents the hassle of a non-functional instrument because of dead batteries. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install on four-, five-, and six-stringed bass guitars with active pickups so it is ideal for musicians. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1565, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

