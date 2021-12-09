InventHelp Inventor Develops Reminder to Remove a Child from a Parked Car (SOG-528)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "A young father accidently left his children behind in the car on an extremely hot day. After work, he returned to his car and found that the children had died. I never wanted this to happen again, so I invented this life-saving and affordable reminder for parents," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif. "With my design, the driver cannot open the vehicle door without being reminded that a child is in the rear seat."

The NEVER FORGET MY CHILD provides an effective reminder for the driver to remove a child from the vehicle upon parking. In doing so, it prevents the child from being accidentally left behind. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young children.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SOG-528, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

