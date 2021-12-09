Jeep® Brand Extends Availability of Tuscadero Exterior Paint for Wrangler into 2022 Model Year in Response to Strong Customer Demand

Jeep® Brand Extends Availability of Tuscadero Exterior Paint for Wrangler into 2022 Model Year (photo by Kevin McCauley)

Tuscadero exterior paint color now available for ordering through December 2021

Nearly 30,000 orders for Tuscadero in its first three months of availability

Tuscadero is available on Wrangler Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392 models

Since ordering opened in August 2021 for the limited-run Tuscadero exterior paint color for the Jeep® Wrangler, the head-turning hue has racked up nearly 30,000 orders, making it the most popular Wrangler special-edition color this year.

"We expected Tuscadero to be popular and the customer response has been overwhelmingly strong," said Jim Morrison, vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "It's so popular, we're extending production into 2022 model-year production to meet strong customer demand. Customers can place an order through December of this year."

The audacious Tuscadero, a deep and intense chromatic magenta, joins a lengthy lineup of vivid, special-run colors, including Gecko, Chief and Nacho, all of which add customization and appeal to the Jeep Wrangler with a special color palette straight from the factory.

Available on all Wrangler models, including Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392, the Tuscadero exterior paint option can be ordered now through December 2021 and is priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $395.

