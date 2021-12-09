Marketing Agency To Launch New Nonprofit Fundraising Division

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso Digital has announced plans to launch a nonprofit fundraising division to support nonprofits more effectively in Denver and the surrounding areas. In support of the move, the agency has hired nonprofit fundraising pro Chase Whisenhunt. Previously Whisenhunt was Director of Development for The Blue Bench, a respected Denver nonprofit focused on supporting people impacted by sexual violence.

Chase Whisenhunt is the newly hired Director of Fundraising for Lasso Digital.

"We're excited about our move into the nonprofit fundraising space and our new hire, Chase Whisenhunt," said Taylor Rosty, Managing Partner for Lasso Digital. "For years our agency has supported nonprofits with their fundraising needs, but our support was limited to communications. At the urging of clients, we've decided to move into the fundraising space. We will now be able to both develop robust fundraising plans for clients and craft the communications needed to execute them."

Lasso's specific fundraising service offerings are forthcoming, but the agency anticipates offering fundraising audits and plans, major gifts support, and year-end appeal support, among other services.

Whisenhunt is a skilled fund development professional who has helped secure vital funding to allow nonprofits and other agencies to focus on delivering the important work they do in their communities. He believes that fundraising and securing revenue for nonprofits is critical in building resilient and healthy communities and ensuring everyone has access to the impactful services they rely on.

Whisenhunt, a University of North Carolina graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Public Administration, has led fundraising activities for a variety of nonprofit organizations, first responder agencies, and local governments for over a decade, raising over $6 million for organizations through grant writing, individual and major donor development, capital campaigns, sponsorships, and special events.

Lasso Digital specializes in bringing communications, marketing and fundraising support to government and nonprofit organizations.

