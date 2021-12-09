Marriott International Expects To Debut More Than 30 Luxury Hotels Across The Globe In 2022

CANNES, France, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Cannes, Marriott International, Inc. today announced it expects to debut more than 30 luxury hotels in 2022, creating the rare and enriching experiences today's luxury traveler craves with its unmatched portfolio of dynamic luxury brands. Through the world-renowned hospitality hallmarks of The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari, Marriott International continues to elevate travel, creating highly contextualized, distinct brand experiences that signal the future of luxury. With an unrivaled network of more than 460 landmark luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to expand its luxury footprint with nearly 190 properties in the development pipeline, including the 30 hotels expected to open in 2022 , in iconic as well as emerging destinations from Mexico to Portugal and Australia to South Korea.

"Our guests are seeking deeper, more immersive experiences that allow them to indulge in global exploration while sparking personal regeneration," said Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President, Luxury Brands, Marriott International.

Luxury is Entering a New Era of Regeneration

A global luxury trends study conducted in collaboration with creative agency Team One revealed that today's affluent travelers are shifting from a 'box checking' mindset to a 'traveling well' mindset, taking a more thoughtful, intentional approach to trip planning. Gabaldon observed, "As people reexamine and reprioritize what matters to them most, a shift that has accelerated over the past two years, we're seeing a real embracing of deeper travel. Our guests are focusing more on where they travel and why they make the journey, seeking to foster a more meaningful connection to the destination as well as the people they meet." With a truly global footprint, Marriott International is poised to meet this evolving set of aspirations, inviting people to view travel as a canvas for regeneration that leads to lasting positive impact on locals and destinations. "From the world's most desirable destinations to undiscovered gems, we strive to go beyond offering moments of transformation for our guests and hope to create experiences that will inspire a newfound sense of personal wellbeing and joy," said Gabaldon.

The Ritz-Carlton Continues to Define the Future of Luxury Hospitality

With a focus on destination-driven design and unparalleled service, The Ritz-Carlton continues to drive innovation and set the standard for luxury hospitality. In 2021 the brand was introduced in some of the world's most coveted locales, including the Maldives, Turks & Caicos, and Mexico City. In 2022, the brand expects to expand in Arizona with The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie, as well as in New York City, debuting in the vibrant NoMad neighborhood, where guest rooms feature sweeping city views. The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne is slated to grow the renowned brand's footprint in Australia. Ritz-Carlton Reserve anticipates expanding its highly curated portfolio, debuting its sixth rare estate in the historic Chinese valley of Jiuzhaigou. In keeping with the brand's forward-looking design aesthetic, The Ritz-Carlton Moscow, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, and The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, are all expected to celebrate major renovations in the year ahead. Additionally, the brand expects to mark the inaugural voyage of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in May 2022.

St. Regis Celebrates Timeless Glamour in Coveted Global Hot Spots

Through its celebrated rituals, rich heritage, and glamorous spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is blazing a path from iconic hospitality brand to a global luxury icon and in the year ahead expects to debut its 50th property. In 2021, the storied brand grew its footprint in the Middle East by introducing two properties each in Cairo and Dubai and, in the year ahead, anticipates further expanding the brand in the region with the opening of The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl in Qatar. In 2022, St. Regis is slated to debut in Chicago, with a Jeanne Gang designed building that has already become an exquisite new icon on the Windy City's skyline, and the brand also expects to bring its bespoke service and avant-garde style to Belgrade. St. Regis continues to grow in leisure destinations, expecting to nearly double its number of resort properties over the next five years. This year saw the debut of The St. Regis Bermuda Resort, Marriott International's first luxury property on the island and, in the year ahead, the brand anticipates marking the opening of The St. Regis Kanai Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, which will feature ocean views from nearly every vantage point. The St. Regis San Francisco also expects to celebrate the completion of a comprehensive renovation, debuting a sophisticated new look and feel in 2022.

W Hotels Reimagines Luxury & Sparks Imagination

In 2021, W Hotels brought its unique lens on luxury to destinations including Nashville, Osaka, Philadelphia, Melbourne, Xiamen, and Rome, where a 162-room hotel comprised of two 19th century palazzos marked the brand's much-anticipated debut in Italy. With nearly 60 hotels around the globe, W is defined by detail-driven design, inspiring energy, a buzzing cocktail and dining culture, as well as elevated programming localized by destination. With a continuous focus on redefining and elevating the W experience, the brand is slated to open in exciting destinations next year including the Algarve, Sydney, Dubai and Toronto.

EDITION Continues Growth in Iconic Destinations Around the Globe

An unexpected and refreshing collection of one-of-a-kind hotels that redefine the concept of luxury, EDITION Hotels brought its personal and intimate hospitality experience to Reykjavik and Dubai in 2021. The in-demand brand, recently named the hottest in the world by Forbes, offers sophisticated design, a curated taste of the destination, and modern service. EDITION Hotels announces its anticipated further international expansion in 2022 with the slated opening of six new properties, including sites in Madrid, Rome, Doha, Tampa, Riviera Maya in Kanai, and Ginza, the second property in Tokyo. With 14 hotels worldwide currently, all firmly established within the luxury space, the brand is expected to reach a footprint of 20 properties globally by the end of 2022.

The Luxury Collection Inspires Transformational Travel in New Destinations

With hotels that truly define their destination, The Luxury Collection is a growing ensemble of nearly 120 hotels in more than 40 countries and territories around the world. In 2021, the brand made its debut in Hungary with the opening of the transformed UNESCO world heritage site Matild Palace in Budapest, expanded its footprint in North America, brought elevated alpine interiors and Rocky Mountain vibrancy to Vail through The Hythe, and showcased distinct, heritage-inspired design in South Korea with the opening of Josun Palace. With each hotel offering unique experiences and serving as a portal to the destination's indigenous charms, The Luxury Collection is slated to debut properties next year in captivating locations that span the globe, including Spain, India, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Tbilisi, Georgia.

JW Marriott Celebrates the Passions of its Guests through Well-Being Experiences

Inspired by its legendary namesake and rooted in holistic well-being, JW Marriott celebrated recent openings in Charlotte, Monterrey, Shanghai and Tampa. With over 100 properties in more than 35 countries and territories, JW Marriott offers a legacy of exceptional service and is committed to delivering experiences and environments that encourage guests to be fully present and foster meaningful connections. In the coming year, JW Marriott anticipates continuing to cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who seek a balance in mind, body and spirit with new openings in destinations from Cairo to Istanbul, and Mexico to Jeju Island, South Korea.

