Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for IoT Supply Chain Solutions

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that it has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

Everest Group PEAK Matrix 2022 - IoT Supply Chain Solutions - For Mindtree (NxT)

Everest Group positioned Mindtree as a Major Contender in terms of market impact and vision and capability. The following were among Mindtree's strengths highlighted by the report:

Mindtree NxT has developed competent solutions under its NxT Insights platform with innovative use cases that go beyond asset tracking and fleet management to also cover gate and congestion management, inventory synchronization, and quality monitoring.

The firm's end-to-end capabilities ranging from consulting to implementation and management are also strengthened by the firm's expertise across the IoT value chain such as sensors, gateways, and edge analytics.

As part of the assessment, Everest Group analyzed 11 IT service providers across the globe that exhibit a strong focus on supply chain through their IoT-based solutions aimed at addressing challenges across fleet management, inventory management, warehouse management, cold chain monitoring, and other areas of the supply chain landscape. Mindtree was rated highly for its technical capability (technical sophistication and breadth/depth across technology suite), services capability (effectiveness and breath/depth of services portfolio across the services suite), portfolio mix (solution footprint across geographies, industries, and buyer size segments), and vision and strategy (vision for the company and clients, future roadmap and strategy).

"This recognition by Everest Group validates our platform of platforms strategy built on the Mindtree NxT Insights Platform, helping customers deliver measurable outcomes and unlock new revenue streams with industry-aligned functional products," said Deepak Parameswaran, Chief Business Officer of Mindtree NxT. "Organizations worldwide are looking for more agile, optimized and resilient supply chains that can quickly adapt to changing market conditions, customer expectations and environmental considerations, while being responsive to ever more interlinked businesses, complex products and customized transactions. By enabling enterprises to build and participate in smarter, more connected supply ecosystems using IoT, we are helping them drive greater accuracy, transparency, accountability and automation across everything from production management and inventory control to order processing and delivery, thus creating superior customer experiences and value."

"Disruption of the supply chain was one of the initial and momentous impacts of the pandemic across the globe," said Alisha Mitta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its digitalization to build a sustainable and resilient ecosystem underpinned by real-time data-driven decision making is fast becoming a C-Suite priority. Mindtree NxT has built competent solutions that encompass innovative use cases that go beyond asset tracking and fleet management. Its end-to-end capabilities ranging from consulting to implementation positions it as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 260 of the world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 29,700 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognized among the best places to work. For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or @Mindtree_Ltd.

