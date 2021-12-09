NFP Welcomes Apar Purohit to Complex Risk Solutions Group in Canada

New hire elevates specialized natural resources expertise, positioning the Complex Risk Solutions Group to deliver more value to clients

NEW YORK , Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions, today announced Apar Purohit has joined the company as senior vice president, client solutions, in its Complex Risk Solutions Group in Canada.

Purohit brings more than 20 years of risk and integrity management, claims and engineering experience in the mining, power, commercial and natural resources sectors to NFP. He joins NFP from MGB Claims Consultants, Inc., where he served as an Executive General Adjuster handling complex claims throughout western Canada. Prior to that, he held a variety of technical and leadership roles for Penn West Energy, Husky Energy, Apache Canada Ltd., and Braemar Technical Services, Ltd. Purohit who is a professional engineer and Chartered Insurance Professional, will report to Joe Seeger, Managing Director, Complex Risk Solutions.

"I'm excited to welcome Apar to the NFP team in Canada," said Seeger "He's a talented professional with considerable experience and excellent expertise in the natural resources space, and he immediately enhances our ability to serve the complex needs our clients face. We look forward to working with, and learning from, Apar as he integrates with the team."

"I'm thrilled to join NFP and contribute to the strong momentum Joe and the Complex Risk Solutions team are driving in Canada," said Apar. "I look forward to sharing my experience and expertise, learning from the team and working together to help clients in the mining, power and natural resources industries identify and manage their complex risks."

