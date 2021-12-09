Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Names Scott Downing as Managing Partner

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has named Scott Downing managing partner of the firm's North Texas offices.

"Scott is ready to resume the daily duties of the firm as our partner Brad LaMorgese's law practice proudly grows," said firm partner Keith Nelson. "We are glad to make a smooth transition back to Scott."

Mr. Downing, the firm's original managing partner, is taking over the role from partner Brad LaMorgese.

An ONDA partner since 1995, Mr. Downing is a skilled trial attorney with a reputation for being a fierce courtroom advocate. Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he is known for his expertise in complex high-dollar property and custody cases.

"I'm proud for the opportunity to be in this position once again," said Mr. Downing. "We are a firm that works to put our clients first, and I appreciate the position of managing our team to find solutions for our clients."

Mr. Downing is often recognized by peers for his work in Family Law, including Best Lawyers in America and the Texas Super Lawyers list of the Top 100 lawyers in Texas. He is also a recipient of The National Law Journal's Divorce, Trusts & Estates Trailblazers honor.

An award-winning writer, Mr. Downing often writes about Family Law issues involving marital property, drawing on his considerable experience to explore the nuanced intersection of the law and forensic accounting, as well as complex business valuations and questions about individual and community property.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for almost 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

