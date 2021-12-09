TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDRWT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce an NFT launch with Windser, one of the fastest rising musicians in North America. Coupled with the release of his new single "Memory", the limited-edition series of 6 NFTs hosted on Music.WondrNFT.com will allow NFT holders access to an exclusive acoustic version of "Memory", the opportunity to access a private virtual concert, and top tier holders will be given a private Zoom meet and greet with Windser.

Recording Artist, Windser Releases New Song “Memory”, and partners with Wondr Gaming on Exclusive Series of NFTs on Music.WondrNFT.com (CNW Group/Wondr Gaming Corp.)

Windser is the solo moniker of Santa Cruz, California born singer/songwriter Jordan Topf. Building on his recent collaboration with 4-time Grammy Award winning artist, Macklemore on his single "Next Year", Windser's new single "Memory" reflects on the deep emotions and growth one experiences in moments of change.

"NFTs provide a new revenue stream for musicians, and a new environment in which fans can interact with their favourite artists. The ability to personally connect on an intimate and exclusive level with a piece of a musician's catalogue and support their growth, fosters an ecosystem that provides artists at all levels access to the resources they need to grow their career. NFTs democratize the music industry and provide the ability for fans to support artists who are passionate about their creations. To be able to mint this series with Windser after his incredible performance on Jimmy Fallon last week, is a great way to launch our NFT music platform, Music.WondrNFT.com." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO at Wondr Gaming.

"I'm new to the NFT space, but as an independent artist, I think it can be a powerful way to extend your vision and reach new fans. I collaborated with digital artist Restaurant Week to create a past, present, future visual representation of my bedroom/studio. There are symbols /books/posters present in the NFT that I had in my teenage bedroom. Upon releasing my new single "Memory", I wanted to introduce people to early symbols of my teenage nostalgia and showcase memories that still remain culturally significant to me. "Memory" is a song inspired by a string of nostalgia revolving around the formative experiences I had growing up in Santa Cruz, California. Santa Cruz was a trippy place to grow up, spooky fog rolls in at night, there's weirdos, hippies, and Avant Garde music being made. "Memory" is my outlook on how youth shapes us forever. For me personally writing this song was a way to appreciate the past, embrace where I am at in life, and learn to be more in the moment. I co-wrote it with my good friend Jackson of "Day Wave", whose production I've always loved. We took our time with "Memory" - I recorded the vocals at my studio before we put the finishing touches on the production." – Recording Artist, Windser

Windser's new single "Memory", co-written and produced by Day Wave, can be accessed via https://onerpm.link/memory

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDRWT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

About Windser

Windser is the solo moniker of Santa Cruz, California born singer-songwriter Jordan Topf. After retreating to a house in the rural Northern California mountains in early 2020, he emerged from isolation with songs that reflected the deep emotions and growth one experiences in moments of change. The songs are introspective with gentle acoustic guitars, ethereal layers of vocals, and modern rhythms to paint an emotionally vulnerable picture. Produced by Topf, Windser's debut single "July", off his upcoming debut EP out early 2022, shines with dreamy vocal melodies yet minimalist instrumentation. Windser's standalone singles "Real Life" and "Peach Fuzz" along with "July" and his follow-up single "Trouble In Paradise'' have gathered steady momentum thanks to radio spins from KCRW and 88.5FM in Los Angeles and features in Ones To Watch, Earmilk, V Man, Atwood Magazine, and Indie Shuffle.

