S&W to Participate in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

LONGMONT, Colo., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the company will be participating in a webcasted Fireside Chat discussing its vision for 2022 and conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.

The webcasted Fireside Chat will be available for viewing at 11:00am ET on Monday, December 13, 2021 on the Company's website at https://swseedco.com/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham3/sanw/2048850. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

To arrange a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/winter2021invreg.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United States and with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

