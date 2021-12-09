Tamr Recognized for the First Time in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Master Data Management

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamr , the leading provider of data mastering solutions, today announced it has been named by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management . For the first year, Tamr has been recognized by Gartner for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to Gartner, "The MDM market is evolving to meet the needs of a broader range of stakeholders who are seeking the business agility afforded by a single, trusted, enterprisewide view of master data. Data and analytics leaders should use this research to inform their MDM solution choices."

"We consider our inclusion in the Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management to be a reflection of the success we've had helping some of the largest organizations in the world – including GSK, Blackstone, Santander, Analog Devices, and the U.S. Air Force – solve their complex data issues using our patented, machine learning-driven approach," said Andy Palmer, CEO and co-founder of Tamr.

"The goal when starting Tamr wasn't simply to build a better master data management solution. Mike Stonebraker and his MIT research team recognized that companies were struggling to get value out of their data because it was trapped in disconnected silos that required herculean efforts to integrate. As this report highlights, the need for clean, curated, and comprehensive data is accelerating – and we believe that machine learning needs to be at the foundation of any modern data mastering solution."

Tamr continues to lead the industry forward with its innovative product agenda, including Tamr Cloud – a SaaS solution for B2B Customer Mastering – and data enrichment services that integrate natively with mastering pipelines. Tamr is also introducing real-time MDM for operations to enable organizations to read and write high-quality master data for use cases like customer onboarding. And with Tamr's cloud-native deployment options on AWS, Azure, and GCP, customers can master data at scale within their cloud ecosystem.

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the leading data mastering company, accelerating the business outcomes of the worlds' largest organizations by powering analytic insights, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing data operations. Tamr's cloud-native solutions offer an effective alternative to traditional Master Data Management (MDM) tools, using machine learning to do the heavy lifting to consolidate, cleanse, and categorize data. Tamr is the foundation for modern DataOps at large organizations including Industry leaders like Toyota, Santander, and GSK. Backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

