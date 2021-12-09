Tempest Introduces 'Rethink,' a New App for the Sober Curious Community The free app, powered by Mighty Networks, is designed to offer broader access to Tempest's clinically proven digital alcohol recovery resources

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern recovery leader Tempest today announced Rethink with Tempest , a new app that features expert-led mini-courses, videos, lessons, helpful articles, and an interactive community for anyone interested in taking a closer look at their relationship with alcohol. Unlike Tempest's paid membership-based platform , which primarily supports individuals with Alcohol Use Disorder who've decided to quit drinking, Rethink with Tempest's content is designed for individuals who are curious about sobriety or those who may want to drink less to live a healthier lifestyle, even if they don't have addiction-related reasons to abstain from alcohol.

The Rethink with Tempest app is the go-to resource to help you quit drinking or cutback.

From learning how to create a nighttime ritual that foregoes a nightcap to socializing without alcohol, the Rethink with Tempest app features a 10-day healthy habits challenge and tools that illustrate the possibilities of taking a break from alcohol . The app also features expert-led lessons and videos (such as morning meditations), plus a welcoming community of sober curious individuals there to learn healthy habits and cheer through challenges together.

The Rethink with Tempest app is supported by Mighty Networks , the premiere SaaS platform for creators and brands to start and grow communities they own. The Mighty Networks platform enables Rethink with Tempest users to engage in a range of dynamic activities, challenges and events to help jumpstart their journey toward sober living.

Rethink with Tempest is available to download for iOS and Android . To learn more about the Rethink with Tempest app, please visit jointempest.com/rethink-quit-drinking-app.

About Tempest

Tempest was founded in 2014 to provide holistic, shame-free, and clinically-proven digital recovery care to anyone who wants to change their relationship with alcohol. Tempest provides high quality, culturally competent care for the 65 million Americans who meet the criteria for problem drinking or alcohol use disorder (AUD) through its innovative care model. A modern and empowering alternative to traditional recovery options, Tempest offers recovery care at a fraction of the cost of traditional inpatient or outpatient rehab. Learn more at jointempest.com

Contact: Queen Muse, queen@jointempest.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tempest, Inc.