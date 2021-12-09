Tupperware Brands Announces New Global Sourcing and Supply Chain Center of Excellence in Singapore Company plans to open first-ever strategic global sourcing center to manage brand's new product innovation, and growth into new categories and channels

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, announces today of its plans to open a strategic global sourcing center to support the company's strategy to expand into new categories and new channels to meet today's consumer demand.

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Tupperware plans to open the global sourcing office this month that will house a number of functions including sourcing, category management, quality, product development engineering, data entry, product and regulatory standards, purchasing, research and design, and sustainability roles.

The Singapore sourcing office will play an important role in helping to optimize the company's supply chain organization that is key to achieving Tupperware's growth objectives. The center of excellence will support the expansion into new product lines and the development of the company's emerging brands to cater to a wider set of consumer needs. As the business continues to grow, Tupperware is looking to diversify its supplier base to further our reach and access to sustainable materials for continuous improvement and brand-focused products. Tupperware currently operates 11 manufacturing facilities around the world where it plans to continue producing injection molded resin-based products in its company-owned facilities.

"We have plans to expand beyond the kitchen and take Tupperware into more categories and channels than ever before to meet today's growing consumer demand," said Sandra Harris, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Tupperware Brands. "Singapore will play a critical role in the strategic growth of our iconic brand and emerging sub brands. We have had a corporate presence in Singapore for many years and we look forward to growing our presence in what many see as a global center for business, innovation and talent."

Jakob Rojens will serve as Managing Director for Tupperware's Singapore Sourcing and Supply Chain Centre. Mr. Rojens joined Tupperware after nearly 30 years of experience working across major sourcing markets around the globe to develop world-class sourcing organizations to ensure growth and business success. He will lead the company's new global sourcing efforts and will oversee the regulatory, quality and safety teams for Tupperware's sourced products in these new categories.

"Tupperware's decision to base its global sourcing hub in Singapore reaffirms our position as a critical node in global supply chains, and a hub for businesses to innovate for a portfolio of brands. Tupperware will be able to tap on the strong supply chain, research and creative talent base in Singapore to expand its footprint in Asia and globally. The sourcing team will also play a vital role in facilitating Tupperware's move to adopting sustainable materials, which is aligned with consumers' evolving preferences and Singapore's sustainability goals," said Pin Fen Fong, Vice President and Head, Consumer, EDB.

Tupperware is currently looking for permanent office space in Singapore and expects to begin hiring immediately. Follow Tupperware Brands on LinkedIn for more information on job postings and open roles as they become available.

