Vymo has been recognized by Gartner® as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo ( https://www.getvymo.com ), the world's leading sales engagement platform for Financial Institutions, has been listed as a Representative Vendor by Gartner®, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to its executive and their teams in 2021 Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications. We believe that the 13 global companies in this guide are recognized for their competitiveness, product portfolio, market coverage & business growth.

In its key findings, Gartner® stated that, "Sellers are more efficient and productive using sales engagement applications because they simplify daily workflows such as engaging buyers with minimal clicks, keeping them organized and facilitating CRM adoption." In the past few years, Vymo has expanded its product capabilities to become the only sales engagement platform that meets the needs of sales agents, managers & business leaders.

With Vymo,

CRM usage by sales agents has gone up by >90%, with a 2x increase in sales activities performed,

Managers have enabled their teams to onboard 3x more customers due to better visibility & control,

Business leaders have reported a revenue impact of 3-10% within a year of deployment.

"We started Vymo with a mission to unleash the full potential of each salesperson - to help them become a trusted advisor to their customers and partners. After 60+ deployments around the globe, we have demonstrated how bottom-up behavioral changes are integral to driving business outcomes," says Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO of Vymo. "We believe this mention validates the problem sales leaders in financial institutions face and how sales engagement applications can be a game-changer."

Get complimentary access to the complete research - https://gtnr.it/3lI61Ce

Why are sales engagement platforms crucial for Financial Institutions?

Sales engagement platforms, such as Vymo, automatically capture sales & engagement activities of the remote or distributed sales teams. Vymo analyzes terabytes of combinations of granular activities, interactions, meetings & pipeline metrics to continuously suggest next best actions for sales officers, managers, and agents. 92% of sales development organizations rank sales engagement platforms as critical to their team's success. (Source: Gartner )

Vymo's growth over the years

Vymo has rapidly expanded its operations in Asia, Japan, & North America on the back of its growing user base in the region. 250,000+ users in over 65 global financial services institutions such as AXA, AIA, FE Credit, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali & HDFC Bank use Vymo across geographies to manage sales & distribution.

Jeff Morris, Vice President of Marketing & Operations at Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, said, "We were looking for a sales platform that would allow us to better understand and serve our agent's needs while helping our marketing representatives focus on the best opportunities. Vymo checked all the boxes for our team. We are excited about the potential this product has to help us exceed our agents' expectations."

Recently, Vymo appointed global management consulting veteran Deepak Keni as Chief Customer Officer, Asia. A former CIO and Executive Vice President, Deepak has enabled digital transformation for Fortune 500 organizations in Business Technology consulting services and Sales.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner Market Guide for Sales Engagement Applications by Dan Gottlieb, Shayne Jackson, Ilona Hansen, 9 November 2021.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vymo

Vymo ( https://www.getvymo.com ) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for leading Financial Institutions around the globe trusted by over 250,000 salespeople across 65+ global enterprises such as Berkshire, AIA, FE Credit, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform solves for frontline personnel, sales managers, and business leaders through mobility, insights, and industry playbooks.

Vymo is recognized by Gartner® as a 2018 Cool Vendors in CRM Sales and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

For more information, visit https://www.getvymo.com .

