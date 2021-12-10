Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Federated Hermes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Federated Hermes, Inc.)
Federated Hermes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Federated Hermes, Inc.)

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share      

Record Date:

Dec. 23, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date:

Dec. 22, 2021

Payable Date:

Jan. 3, 2022


Amount

Change From
Previous Month

 

$0.054

$ --

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a leading global investment manager with $634.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-301442232.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.