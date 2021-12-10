Omolle to Debut Ultimate Interactive Workout Mat "MATIV" at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omolle, an interactive fitness services developer and a JV member of Born2Global Centre, will be launching its ultimate interactive workout mat "MATIV" at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES 2022), scheduled to take place from January 5 to 8 next year. (Booth number 63421, Tech West, Eureka Park.)

MATIV got launched in the US at the beginning of October this year. It is a smart workout mat and it can be used in conjunction with the MATIV connection service. It is the world's first multi-fitness smart mat that uses AI algorithms and embedded sensors to analyze user's real-time workout data. Demonstration on how to use MATIV mat will be showcased at CES 2022.

According to Omolle, MATIV has been in service for just eight weeks now, but its users are averaging 4.3 workouts a week using the MATIV system.

MATIV offers connected fitness using a smart mat and wristband, which collect data on the user's feet and arm movements. It uses this data to provide an interactive fitness tech service based on bodyweight exercises. Users can experience a sense of presence as if they were exercising together with an instructor or friends even when training alone by following a video class. (Live class program to be added in 2022).

MATIV's smart mat has a built-in membrane circuit with more than 77,000 contacts, which senses the number, position, and intervals of contacts pressed by the user while exercising and derives movement data. The smart band's IMU sensor and algorithm analyzes arm motion, including the arm's position and speed.

The collected data is analyzed and displayed both on screen in real-time and post-workout so users can see the number of calories burned, their ranking amongst all users, and their score on how well they followed the exercises. MATIV's AI detects the exercise situation in real time and provides customized voice feedback, for example, it tells the user to "Spread your legs a bit wider," or that s/he is "Almost there! Stay strong!".

The MATIV system comes with a challenge-and-reward feature designed to make workouts more enjoyable for its users. Data sensed by the smart mat is AI-verified to check if a user has cleared a challenge mission; if so, the user is treated to various rewards. This challenge-and-reward program started on December 1 with the 100 Burpee Challenge and December Stamp Challenge. With the 100 Burpee Challenge, the user's mission is to complete at least 100 burpees while watching the accompanying video. If cleared, an Amazon gift card worth $10 is given. With the December Stamp Challenge, the user just has to log in at least five times during December to get a $5 Amazon gift card. These incentives are expected to motivate MATIV users to exercise.

The first batch of MATIV has already sold out, and the second batch is scheduled for a January 2022 release. To purchase, visit the MATIV website www.mativfitness.com. US users can search "MATIV" in Google Play or App Store to access MATIV products and services.

