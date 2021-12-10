SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia 76ers, an American basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA), and GameOn Technology , the industry-leading conversational AI platform, announced today that the team's official fan-centric chat application is now available on Facebook Messenger.

Philadelphia 76ers Score a New Chat Application

This new application will create an immersive experience for fans inside and out of The Center. Fans who can make it to the game will be able to find answers to queries like: "I can't find my seats," or "can I bring a bag to the game?" For Philadelphia fans that can't make it to a game in person, they will be able to receive information on how they can watch the game, receive gametime team and player updates and easily access the 76ers team store for access to all their favorite gear.

The 76ers new chat application is tailored to each individual fan's needs. Users will be able to experience the ease of purchasing tickets and the most popular retail items all in one place. In addition, fans will be able to connect with the 76ers receiving in-the-moment team and player updates as well as exclusive content.

"This is a new application serving essential needs for 76ers fans that takes the work we've been doing with the NBA to a whole new level," said Kalin Stanojev, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, GameOn Technology. "Users can remain in the conversation they are having with the 76ers and get everything they are looking for. Whether that's getting game updates, buying tickets or even checking out the stadium, they can access it all in one place."

"The chat application provides a great experience for our fans who want to check out the happenings of the entire 76ers world," said Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Growth Marketing Tucker Taylor. "Once we are able to capture a fan's attention, we want to make sure we provide them with all the resources they need to have a fulfilling encounter. We hope our fans will enjoy having access to 76ers content available anytime and anywhere"

The Philadelphia 76ers chat application for Facebook Messenger is built on ChatOS™, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of personal messaging and voice applications. The industry-leading technology streamlines the deployment of robust, content-driven, premium conversational experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds, allowing them to effortlessly deploy content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging chat experiences.



About the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 51 playoff appearances over 72 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. GameOn has been recognized for its work in the tech and sports space receiving accolades from outlets including Fast Company and the Sports Technology Awards. The company is Pre-Series B and has investors who include Quest Ventures and Mirae Asset Venture Investment. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

