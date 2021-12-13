ASX Expands C-Suite to Boost Offerings, Partnerships Ahead of Series A Funding

MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASX Sports, the only next-generation virtual sports exchange to offer fans live in game 'trading', today unveiled its executive team, positioning the firm to aggressively expand its innovative offerings and partnerships with sports leagues and franchises ahead of its Series A raise, which is expected to close in early 2022.

ASX is creating the first NFTs for sports with listed values that fluctuate in real time, based on the underlying performance of players and demand in the marketplace. The Miami-based firm recently signed an exclusive agreement with Sky New Zealand and RugbyPass to bring a new generation of fantasy-style gaming to millions of rugby fans worldwide. Beta testing with English Premier League and NCAA Basketball games received overwhelmingly positive responses.

Joining the ASX team, which now numbers 30 employees, are Mike Griffin, Managing Director, Head of Revenue; Thalius Hecksher, Chief Investment Officer; Anthony Puntoriero, President of Business Development, North America; Laughlin Rigby, Chief Marketing Officer; and Ciro Vivacqua, Chief Technology Officer. They will all work closely with ASX President Paddy Power to scale up all aspects of the business and deliver on its growth trajectory.

Paddy Power, President at ASX said: "We now boast the most experienced and innovative leadership team in sports gaming entertainment. Building on our exclusive agreement with RugbyPass, we are poised to expand our partnerships and platform to transform the fan experience and usher in the next generation in fantasy gaming technology and interactivity."

Mike Griffin has more than 25 years of executive experience in sports, gaming and media. Prior to ASX, he was instrumental in the formation of Spotlight Sports Group, which transformed the UK and Ireland's leading sports betting publication the Racing Post into a data and technology company serving millions.

Thalius Hecksher has deep experience in capital introduction and fund management and will be instrumental in both the Series A process and ongoing investor relations. He is the founder of Hecksher Partners, a Miami-based company that invests in and advises innovators in fund management and related growth industries. Earlier in his career, he was global director at Trident Fund Services and Apex Fund Services.

Anthony Puntoriero is an innovator and sports marketing expert. He is the founder of Instant Sponsor, the creator of "Just in Time" branding and sponsorship programs used by major sports leagues around the world.

Laughlin Rigby is a digital marketing and transformation specialist with more than 20 years' experience. He joins ASX from The Irish Times which he helped establish as the definitive brand for fantasy gaming and paid news and sports content in Ireland.

Ciro Vivacqua is an enterprise architect who brings cloud, big data, blockchain and SOA frameworks expertise to ASX. He has held IT leadership roles at companies in Ireland and Brazil, including the Ergo Group, B2W, Globo.com, Via Varejo and HP.

ASX's Sports NFT Exchange resembles a virtual stock market and opens the door to a new era in fan engagement, creating a unique second screen and OTT experience in which fans enhance the value of their player portfolios via live, any-time 'trading', including in-game, when perceived value might change the most.

About ASX Sports

ASX is a blockchain powered interactive sports and entertainment platform that is taking fan engagement to the next level via a fintech-quality exchange that allows sports fans to 'trade' in game, creating a first-of-its-kind, second screen and OTT live action experience. The fast-growing start-up is a member of the Sportradar Acceleradar Program and was also selected to partner with the leading sports tech promoter HYPE. With strong roots in betting and sports entertainment innovation driven by the Paddy Powers brand, ASX has pushed into the US with headquarters in Miami, one of the leading fintech and crypto hubs globally. ASX apps are free to download for Android and Apple.

Media Contact: Armel Leslie, Peaks Strategies, aleslie@peaksstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE ASX Sports