Blue Sky Network Announces SkyLink Availability in Brazil

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Network today announced the availability of its SkyLink dual-mode data management solution for land, air, sea, and IoT applications in Brazil. Blue Sky Network obtained the Anatel certification required to sell its SkyLink product, making it the first company to bring the much-anticipated Iridium Certus 100 service to the country.

"Brazil is an ideal market for a product like SkyLink, which can deliver internet connectivity and a suite of IoT capabilities to and from any place on Earth," says Arnaldo Vasconcellos, General Manager of Blue Sky Network Brazil. "Our feature set is perfectly aligned for the connectivity challenges these customers face every day, including unique geography and topography not covered by cellular networks."

As a certified Iridium Connected solution, SkyLink is ideal for use in areas where satellite service is required, cellular connection is spotty, or assets are moving in and out of cellular range. This comprehensive suite of solutions and devices leverages Iridium Certus 100 to capture and disseminate mission-critical information from any location.

"We're pleased to be the first to offer this dual-mode satellite and GSM connectivity solution in a small form factor, to ensure full connectivity be it on land, at sea, or in the air," says Gregoire Demory, Blue Sky Network President.

Brazilian customers can greatly benefit from SkyLink's land, air, sea, and IoT applications, which provide reliable connectivity in a region that is rugged and vast. Blue Sky Network maintains an office in São Paulo and is well positioned to provide a high level of service to Brazilian customers across diverse industries, including maritime, gas, trucking, and precision agriculture.

About Blue Sky Network

Blue Sky Network is an industry-leading provider of mission-critical fleet management, business continuity, and operational analytics solutions, serving commercial and government customers worldwide. Since its founding in 2001, Blue Sky Network has been a partner of choice to track, manage, and optimize high-value assets in real time anywhere in the world for improved safety, reliability, and operational efficiency.

Blue Sky Network is headquartered in San Diego, California, with over 450 customers and dealers in more than 50 countries. Additionally, Blue Sky Network holds Anatel certification and maintains additional offices in São Paulo, Brazil, and Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about Blue Sky Network products and services, visit www.blueskynetwork.com or call +1 858-551-3894.

Blue Sky Network is an Iridium service provider and value-added manufacturing partner.

