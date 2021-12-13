Diakopto Recognized as One of Top 20 Semiconductor Tech Companies in 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diakopto announced today the company was named to the Semiconductor Review Magazine's prestigious Top 20 Semiconductor Tech Companies 2021 list. The annual list is selected by a panel of industry experts and members of the magazine's editorial board to recognize companies that are at the forefront of providing semiconductor technology solutions and transforming businesses.

Diakopto selected for game-changing software solutions that are revolutionizing IC design, debugging and optimization

"We are pleased to recognize Diakopto as one of the Top 20 Semiconductor Tech Companies 2021. Diakopto's game-changing software solutions are ushering in a radical new era in chip design and have taken the industry by storm having been adopted by over 35 industry-leading customers," said Richmond Smith, Managing Editor of Semiconductor Review Magazine. Other companies selected to this year's top honors include Applied Materials, KIOXIA, Micron Technology, NUVIA (now part of Qualcomm), and NXP Semiconductors.

"We are humbled and honored to be selected for this top recognition in the semiconductor industry," said Maxim Ershov, CEO of Diakopto. "This is a tribute to the excellence, dedication and strong innovative spirit of our team. I would like to thank our customers, partners and suppliers for their continued support of Diakopto."

The company's flagship ParagonX™ product has been adopted by over 35 Tier One companies, including some of the industry's largest semiconductor, system OEM and hyperscale data center corporations. It helps engineers quickly and visually pinpoint the few critical parasitic elements (out of thousands, millions or billions) responsible for bottlenecks, choke points and weak areas. This in turn reduces parasitics-related IC debugging and optimization time from days or weeks to minutes or hours.

ParagonX has been successfully used to accelerate the development of a wide variety of IC designs, including high-speed SerDes, high-precision data converters, RFIC, image sensors, power management, custom memories, optical transceivers, low-power IoT, silicon photonics, memory PHY and general-purpose analog.

About Diakopto Inc.

Diakopto develops out-of-the-box analysis, visualization, and optimization tools for complex IC designs, with the primary focus on layout parasitics. We empower engineers at over 35 industry-leading companies to quickly find and resolve design problems, increase productivity, and accelerate time-to-market. Our software platform and methodology are designed to deliver easy-to-use, intuitive, and fast functionalities, producing clear and actionable results. Diakopto is headquartered in San Jose, CA. www.diakopto.com

About Semiconductor Review Magazine

Semiconductor Review is a unique business and technology magazine for mid to senior management working in enterprises in semiconductor ecosystems. Its mission is to provide a platform for semiconductor industry insiders to share their experiences, challenges and insights on leveraging technology to provide best of the breed solutions for designing, testing, integrating and manufacturing semiconductors, semiconductor devices and applications. Semiconductor Review magazine is available at various industry events throughout the year. For more info, please visit: www.semiconductorreview.com

