Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report for 2021

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report for 2021 will be published on January 26, 2022, at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 9:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2022-01-26-q4

Telephone: +44 333 300 08 04 or +1 631 913 14 22 or +46 (0) 8 566 426 51. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate pin code: 70624732#

The presentation of the Year-end Report will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Manager, 0709 - 42 63 88, karl.stoltz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, 0733 - 13 30 55, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3469765/1508298.pdf Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report for 2021 https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-products,c2990741 Essity products

View original content:

SOURCE Essity