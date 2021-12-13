NEW LAWSUIT ACCUSES ANOTHER UCLA HEALTH DOCTOR OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A former UCLA Student has accused Dr. Edward Wiesmeier, UCLA Health Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health from 1981-2006, of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed today by law firm McGrath Kavinoky in Los Angeles. The suit alleges that when the female student visited the UCLA Student Health Center (now the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center) for routine gynecological care in the early 2000s, she was subjected to sexual contact by Dr. Wiesmeier, and in a later appointment, to an excruciatingly painful and sexually abusive procedure. Dr. Wiesmeier retired from the university in 2007.

Dr. Wiesmeier is one of five UCLA physicians identified as having had multiple complaints of inappropriate behavior in a Special Report commissioned by UCLA in the wake of hundreds of lawsuits filed against UCLA Health by victims of Dr. James Heaps. Heaps is accused of 21 felony criminal counts of assaulting victims over a two-decade period. The Special Report also detailed a series of complaints by UCLA employees about Wiesmeier.

Attorney Jennifer McGrath, who represents the victim in the lawsuit, said, "UCLA has admitted that Dr. Wiesmeier was engaged in medically unnecessary touching of young women's intimate body parts. We may never be able to determine how many sexual assaults could have been prevented had UCLA Health only acted responsibly."

Darren Kavinoky, who represents the victims along with McGrath, said, "The victim of this alleged assault has had her life changed forever by a doctor seeking sexual gratification. No woman should ever be subjected to this, and no institution should protect doctors that commit these heinous acts. The statute of limitations on seeking justice for these victims expires at the end of December, so we encourage anyone with information about abuse at UCLA Student Health to come forward now."

McGrath Kavinoky is a Los Angeles based law firm currently litigating hundreds of cases against Dr. James Heaps on behalf of victims.

Read the complaint at: https://www.dropbox.com/s/01yjbzcgaf74big/2021-12-09%20Complaint.pdf?dl=0

