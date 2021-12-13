One of the Largest Green Hydrogen Projects in the World: thyssenkrupp Signs Contract to Install Over 2GW Electrolysis Plant for Air Products in NEOM

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) has awarded thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers a contract to supply a more than two-gigawatt (2 GW) electrolysis plant for one of the world's largest green hydrogen projects at NEOM in Saudi Arabia. Under this contract, thyssenkrupp will engineer, procure and fabricate the plant based on their large-scale 20 megawatt (MW) alkaline water electrolysis module. Upon commissioning, the project partners ― NEOM, ACWA Power and Air Products ("NEOM Green Hydrogen Company") ― will operate the facility, which will produce hydrogen to be synthesized into carbon-free ammonia for export exclusively by Air Products to global markets. Engineering and procurement activities have been initiated, and the start of production is scheduled for 2026.

Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chief Operating Officer of Air Products (left), and Denis Krude, CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers (right), December 2021. Air Products awarded thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers a contract to supply a more than two-gigawatt electrolysis plant for one of the world’s largest green hydrogen projects at NEOM in Saudi Arabia.

Strong partnership with strong sustainability lever

In July 2020, Air Products, together with ACWA Power and NEOM, announced the signing of an agreement for world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy. thyssenkrupp was selected by its strategic partner Air Products early in the project as technology supplier and has worked intensively on early engineering and project development. The signing of the project contract is a key milestone of both companies' joint effort over the past year to use their complementary technology, engineering and project execution strengths to develop green hydrogen production facilities. The realization of the project leverages thyssenkrupp's large-scale technology supporting Air Products' development of green hydrogen for sustainable transportation, chemicals and power generation.

Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chief Operating Officer at Air Products, says: "This project milestone with thyssenkrupp furthers our strong progress at NEOM to deliver carbon-free hydrogen on a massive scale in the Kingdom and for the world. The development and execution of this innovative megaproject is one of many required to drive a successful energy transition, and we look forward to continuing to develop, build, own and operate facilities that help address the world's significant energy and environmental challenges. This project is the kickoff to become a frontrunner in the green hydrogen economy."

"As a world market leader in electrolysis we bring in two decisive factors to realize such gigawatt projects: With our large-scale standard module size and gigawatt cell manufacturing capacity per year together with our Joint Venture partner De Nora we are able to deliver large capacity projects today," says Denis Krude, CEO of thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers. "With this gigawatt project, we are committed to invest into ramping up our manufacturing capacities further. We also aim for a strong local setup which is key to delivering customized service solutions throughout the entire plant life-cycle and enables our strategic partner in their vision to become a global decarbonization pioneer."

About thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers

thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company, a Joint Venture with Industrie De Nora, has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

