RizePoint SME Provides 6 Key Predictions for Food Safety & Quality in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The food industry has navigated nearly two years of COVID-related changes, including auditing shifts, supply change disruptions, and staffing shortages. Now, industry expert Kari Hensien, RizePoint CEO, predicts what's ahead in 2022.

"Positive changes are coming next year, as the industry focuses on strengthening the supply chain and prioritizing information-gathering to boost safety and quality efforts. We'll move towards a continuous quality model with more self-assessments and collaborative coaching vs. traditional onsite audits. And we'll see tech solutions become more affordable and accessible for food businesses of all sizes," Kari explained.

Kari's 6 key predictions for 2022 include:

A focus on building an agile, resilient supply chain. This is increasingly important after widespread COVID-related disruptions.

Circular (not linear) supply chains. Circular supply chains are greener and more sustainable, and can decrease companies' costs, reduce price volatility, and reduce waste.

An increase in data visibility and recency . Instead of an annual audit, organizations will leverage IoT and AI to increase data points and ensure recency in their knowledge of supply chain performance.

The rise of collaborative coaching. In 2022, companies will shift from third-party on-site audits to remote collaborative coaching sessions, fostering strong food safety cultures and environments of continuous learning.

The end of one size fits all. Moving forward, organizations will stop doing the same annual audits for all suppliers. Instead, they'll assess the risk of each supplier and location, build adaptive programs that focus time and effort within supply chain segments, and determine where to drive improvement and reduce risk.

Technology solutions will become more accessible and affordable. Simplified software solutions will help food businesses of any size afford the needed transparency across the supply chain. These modern, game-changing solutions will disrupt a software market previously dominated by complexity and expense.

RizePoint, builds technology that empowers users to audit, assess results, and determine when/if corrective actions must be taken. Its best-in-class solution is complete, comprehensive, and user-friendly, boosting visibility, accuracy, and efficiency.

For 22+ years, RizePoint has offered quality management software solutions that help companies keep brand promises through their quality, safety, and compliance efforts. Customers gather better data, see necessary actions earlier, and act faster to correct issues before they become costly liabilities. Visit rizepoint.com.

