Taylor Morrison Renews Stock Repurchase Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a renewal of its stock repurchase program through June 30, 2024. The program permits the repurchase of up to $250 million of the Company's Common Stock and replaces the Company's prior $250 million repurchase authorization that was scheduled to expire on December 31, 2022.

Repurchases of the Company's Common Stock under the program will occur from time to time in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other transactions. Repurchases of Common Stock under the program are subject to prevailing market conditions and other considerations, including the Company's liquidity, the terms of its debt instruments, legal requirements, planned land investment and development spending, acquisition and other investment opportunities and ongoing capital requirements.

