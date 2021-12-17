Hyundai IONIQ 5 East Coast Buyer Exemplifies New Set of Owners Making the Transition to Electric - Bergland, from Boston, Purchased the First IONIQ 5 Electric Cross-over Utility Vehicle on the East Coast

HOLYOKE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai celebrates one of its early IONIQ 5 electric cross-over utility vehicle buyers, Ms. Sandra Bergland of Boston, Mass. Bergland purchased a 2022 IONIQ 5 Limited AWD in the Digital Teal exterior finish. Coming from a family of early adopters of electric vehicles, Bergland was drawn to the IONIQ 5's driving range and ultra-fast charging coupled with Hyundai's new Electric-Global Modular Platform that allows for more interior space and optimized performance. IONIQ 5's progressive design represents a departure from past norms, exploring a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform.

"As a captain for a major cargo airline flying large freighter planes, I am immersed in technology and how it's reshaped the industry. The IONIQ 5 is the perfect vehicle for me as I appreciate its progressive aerodynamic exterior design together with a spacious and smart interior, innovative connectivity, and advanced technologies; it's redefining the industry and providing new choices for customers like me. After the wait, I'm thrilled to be among the first to drive the IONIQ 5 and embark on road trips that complement my active lifestyle without the need to stop at gas stations." said Bergland.

IONIQ 5 Best Fits Bergland's Lifestyle Needs

Bergland is a captain for a major cargo airline based in the United States flying one of the largest freight airplanes in the industry. When not in the air flying to Europe and Asia, Bergland enjoys spending time with her family and skiing in Park City, Utah. The IONIQ 5's flexible and smart interior design and towing capability are perfect for carrying ski equipment and providing the extra space her two dogs will enjoy. The ultra-fast charging and impressive driving range are key attributes as she plans to drive the IONIQ 5 from the Berkshires in Massachusetts to Park City, Utah, next year. Bergland comes from a family of early EV adopters, including her brother who currently owns a 2019 IONIQ EV. Hyundai plans to work with Bergland to chronicle her first year driving the IONIQ 5 and share this journey via social media platforms.

Unlimited Charging for Two Years

IONIQ 5 customers will receive unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America's growing network of chargers.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

