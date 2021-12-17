Micro Ether Futures Surpass 100,000 Contracts Traded

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro Ether futures volume surpassed 100,000 contracts in the new contract's first two weeks of trading.

"Participation in our Micro Ether futures contract has grown rapidly since its launch two weeks ago, and we are encouraged by the strong customer adoption and support thus far," said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. "At 1/500th the size or our larger Ether futures, this new, smaller contract allows traders of all sizes to better manage their Ether price risk in an efficient, cost-effective way."

CME Micro Ether futures are cash-settled, based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate, which serves as a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of Ether. Micro Ether futures are listed on and subject to the rules of CME.

For more information on this product, please see: www.cmegroup.com/microether.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

