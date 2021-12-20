Blue Hat Subsidiary Signs Cooperation Agreements to Provide AR Education Courses for 36 Kindergartens

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and internet data center ("IDC") business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality ("AR") education curricula and products in China, today announced that the Company's operating subsidiary, Fujian Zhongqing Hand in Hand Education Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhongqing"), has signed cooperation agreements to provide 36 kindergartens in eight cities, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, with certain AR education courses such as the AR+ series curriculum, AR personal safety and awareness course and other immersive education courses.

Zhongqing signed a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Little Venus International Education Group ("Little Venus Education"), which operates approximately 200 kindergartens throughout China. According to the terms of the Agreement, Zhongqing will implement the AR+ series curriculum, specifically the thinking course, little leader course, and courses focused on English, physical education, safety and self-care, at 10 Little Venus Education kindergartens located in Shanghai, Fuzhou, and three cities in Jiangsu province (Yixing, Wuxi, and Changzhou). The courses and associated equipment to deliver the curricula have been delivered to the 10 kindergartens, and the Company anticipates expanding upon this partnership with Little Venus Education by signing additional agreements to deliver its AR+ series curriculum to other kindergartens under the Little Venus Education umbrella in 2022.

Zhongqing signed a cooperation agreement with 19 kindergartens in Xiamen to provide the AR personal safety and awareness course. The Education Bureau of the Tong'an District of Xiamen City has provided funding for the implementation of the Company's AR personal safety and awareness course to these local kindergartens, which Zhongqing completed on December 16, 2021. This follows Zhongqing's cooperation agreements with 10 kindergartens in Jinfeng District, Yinchuang, Ningxia to provide its AR personal safety and awareness course, which the Company announced and delivered to the 10 kindergartens in October 2021.

Zhonqing has also signed cooperation agreements with seven other kindergartens in Xiamen, Shenzhen, and Hai'an, for the implementation of its AR personal safety and awareness course, AR+ series curriculum and other immersive education courses, all of which have been completed.

Management Commentary

Mr. Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "We are pleased to have made significant progress in establishing relationships with various early education providers across China, such as Little Venus Education, a renowned preschool education institution in China providing quality education for the preschool population. We are thrilled that our AR personal safety and awareness course has received recognition and support from the Education Bureau of Tong'an District, which has provided funding for the implementation of the course for 19 kindergartens in Xiamen. We continue to focus on increasing our visibility within the education sector and continue to work closely with the teachers and staff of our kindergarten partners to bring our innovative AR+ series curriculum, AR personal safety and awareness course and other immersive education courses to students."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat is a leading communication services and IDC business provider as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010

Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net





Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc. In China Carolyne Sohn, Vice President Lucy Ma, Associate (415) 568-2255 +86 10 5661 7012 csohn@equityny.com lma@equityny.com

View original content:

SOURCE Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology