Paragon Energy Solutions Acquires Rock Creek Innovations, LLC

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Energy Solutions, a company focused on providing safety-related parts and components to the nuclear industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of Rock Creek Innovations, LLC (RCI).

RCI is an innovation company that designs and licenses the Highly Integrated Protection System (HIPS) Platform for use in U.S. NRC regulated Nuclear Safety Related Control Systems and is a hardware supplier of commercial nuclear protections systems based on the HIPS Platform. As a hybrid solution, this platform combines the best of both analog and digital systems and is designed to provide a robust, scalable platform for safety-related and important-to-safety functions within the commercial nuclear power plant industry. HIPS also delivers critical features for protection safety systems and cyber security.

RCI brings to Paragon a team of highly skilled personnel with unique skill sets that have revolutionized the industry with the HIPS Platform. Several Small Modular Reactor (SMR) providers have chosen the HIPS Platform for their Reactor Protection System and other protection systems, due in large part to its robustness and simplicity.

Doug VanTassell, President & CEO of Paragon stated, "The combination of Paragon with Rock Creek's elite team of professionals is an industry game-changer for both SMRs and the current fleet of Commercial Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs). Combining Paragon's extensive capabilities with those of Rock Creek brings better end-to-end solutions for safety I&C to the industry, which will positively impact the next generation of advanced reactors and operating NPPS that look to upgrade their original protection systems to modern technology."

Gregg Clarkson, founder and former President of Rock Creek, will now assume the role of Chief Innovation Officer at Paragon. "I am extremely proud to be a part of Paragon, and the combination of Paragon and Rock Creek is a springboard to allow us to widely deploy the HIPS Platform into the commercial nuclear market," explained Clarkson.

Terms of the transaction were not revealed.

