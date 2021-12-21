30th anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards to honor Courtney B. Vance, Stan Lathan, Tyrese Gibson, Zaila Avant-garde, Princess Sarah Culberson, senators Raphael Warnock & Jon Ossoff, airs Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bounce, the nation's popular entertainment television network serving African Americans, will present the 30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards -- a night of inspiration, history and crowd-rousing performances celebrating African American achievements and contributions -- on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Promo here.

The 2022 Bounce Trumpet Awards will honor:

Courtney B. Vance (Excellence in Entertainment Award): Vance's debut in "Hamburger Hill" launched a prolific cinematic career that includes "The Hunt for Red October," "The Preacher's Wife" and "The Adventures of Huck Finn." His work in television includes "The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" for which he won an Emmy, Critics Choice and NAACP Image award.

Stan Lathan (Living Legend Award): Lathan launched HBO's groundbreaking "Def Comedy Jam," produced and directed comedy specials featuring Dave Chapelle , Cedric The Entertainer and much more in his storied career.

Tyrese Gibson (Luminary Award) : Gibson is a popular R&B singer, songwriter, actor, author, television producer and model, well known on the screen for his role as Roman Pearce in the "The Fast and Furious" movie franchise.

Zaila Avant -garde (Rising Star Award): The Louisiana native was the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner and the first Black American to win the academic competition. She also holds three basketball-related Guinness World Records.

Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ( Xernona Clayton Award of Distinction): The senators from Georgia will be honored with this award, named after the founder of the Trumpet Awards, for succeeding against immense odds, fighting for change and working to improve the lives of all. Warnock has served as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for over 15 years (the former pulpit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ). Ossoff was mentored by civil rights legend and former Trumpet Award honoree Congressman John Lewis .

Princess Sarah Culberson (Impact Award): This award is given for demonstrating tremendous vision, leadership and innovation that has led to a positive impact on the community. Culberson and her brother founded the non-profit Sierra Leone Rising , which distributed aid during the 2014 Ebola outbreak and 2020's COVID-19 crisis and continues to raise funds for community growth.

The gala event will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Among the special guests paying tribute to this year's honorees are Wendell Pierce, Sanaa Lathan, JB Smoove and Tamron Hall. Musical performers and more presenters will be announced soon.

The 30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards will also feature a tribute to The Warriors of Justice, honoring those institutions and their leaders who have been on the front lines fighting for social, political, legal, educational and economic equality for people of color. The group includes:

The NAACP , the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation led by Derrick Johnson , President and CEO.

Rainbow PUSH Coalition , the international human and civil rights organization founded by Rev. Jesse Jackson , one of America's foremost civil rights, religious and political figures.

National Urban League , the nation's largest historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization run by Marc Morial, President and CEO.

Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), the African American civil rights organization closely associated with its first president, Martin Luther King Jr ., led by current President and CEO Dr. Charles Steele, Jr.

"After a year in which we couldn't celebrate in person, this year's show is monumental, honoring the past 30 years of Black excellence and achievement while inspiring future generations," said Cheryle Harrison, head of Bounce. "Bounce is honored to continue the vision of Ms. Xernona Clayton, the civil rights leader and social justice warrior, who has paved the way and inspired all of us. This event is truly a special moment in Bounce history."

David Hudson, head of original programming for Scripps Networks, will serve as executive producer of the 30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards, along with Rikki Hughes, CEO of Magic Lemonade Productions. Hughes is an Emmy and Grammy-winning producer of award shows, comedy specials and independent features.

About the Trumpet Awards

The Bounce Trumpet Awards were conceived to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans and those who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. Founded in 1992 by American Civil Rights leader Xernona Clayton, The Trumpet Awards were acquired by Bounce in 2016. The list of prestigious honorees includes Muhammad Ali, Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry, Stevie Wonder, The African American Women of the U.S. Congress, Steve Harvey, Martin Luther King, III, Janelle Monáe and Spike Lee. For more information about past honorees, presenters, performers and information about The Bounce Trumpet Awards visit here.

