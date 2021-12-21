The dedicated NFT chain is powered by the platform's BLOCKv (VEE) token and is packed with user-friendly features that provide a frictionless entry point for blockchain novices, making it poised to take non-fungible technology to the mass market

BLOCKv launches ultra low gas blockchain, new staking features and customisable marketplaces in major update to Ecosystem The dedicated NFT chain is powered by the platform's BLOCKv (VEE) token and is packed with user-friendly features that provide a frictionless entry point for blockchain novices, making it poised to take non-fungible technology to the mass market

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading NFT platform BLOCKv today announced the launch of an ultra low gas NFT blockchain, new token staking tools and the ability to create custom NFT marketplaces on their platform, in a major upgrade to their existing functionality. The news rounds off a bumper 2021 for the BLOCKv platform, which hosted international campaigns for household names including the NBA, Selfridges and Doritos/Call Of Duty, forged new partnerships with Accenture, WPP and Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi and even created Dogecoin infused NFTs for the Decentralized Dance Parties' viral Million Doge Disco. Now, BLOCKv is looking to the future and partnering with blockchain industry PR specialists Wachsman to further increase the reach of their growing ecosystem, as well as introducing a host of new platform features powered by their native VEE token.

"With over 9 million NFTs and nearly 2 million new user wallets created in 2021 alone, as well as 230 million VEE tokens used as a utility since its launch, the BLOCKv ecosystem continues to go from strength to strength. The addition of two staking pools, a token bridge and our own NFT blockchain offers token holders a new way to benefit from the increasingly widespread usage of BLOCKv technology" said BLOCKv Co-Founder Reeve Collins.

Since their launch in 2017, the BLOCKv team has developed an impressive technology stack to power their token fuelled NFT development platform, which is fast becoming the industry standard for Fortune 500 companies looking to build next-gen NFT solutions. There are now over 35 million of BLOCKv's intelligent, programmable NFTs in circulation, and the platform now powers four separate nodes, including Vatom Inc. with its metaverse platform SpatialWeb, who count the COP26 Climate Summit, LA Comic Con and Cannes Lions among its clientele, and global Madtech company SmartMedia Technologies, who netted over $80m in sales last year from clients like Unilever, PepsiCo and Fjällräven.

Now, the innovative development platform are taking their stack's offerings to the next level with the implementation of a dedicated NFT blockchain that's been designed as an accessible entry point for the next wave of NFT creators, purchasers and traders. The EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) based blockchain is powered by BLOCKv's VEE token, meaning all fees incurred through the use of the platform will be pared down to a singular token. New users can create an account on the platform with just an email address or phone number, and will be able to purchase NFTs straight from their account's wallet through integrations with leading card payment providers, lowering the barrier for those who might find the prospect of managing private keys, multiple wallets and high gas fees intimidating. This new feature set also allows platform clients to build powerful custom NFT marketplace into their offerings, with BLOCKv partner SmartMedia Technologies' recent 3 year license agreement with the Professional Bull Riders showcasing how the technology is already being incorporated into the fan engagement space.

Additionally, BLOCKv have added staking functionality to their VEE token on both the Ethereum and BLOCKv Mainnet as a means for token holders to benefit from the growth of the ecosystem. Existing token holders have already received over 2.4 million VEE in rewards thanks to the smart contract based tool, which continuously records the amount of VEE used by the platform on a weekly basis, before distributing the calculated rewards between token stakers proportional to their share of the total pool. Finally, a smart contract based token bridge will enable token holders to transfer their VEE from Ethereum to BLOCKv Mainnet and back with ease.

As 2021 draws to a close, BLOCKv continues to deliver industry leading functionality to the growing number of businesses, creatives and developers who are stepping into the world of NFTs, the metaverse and mixed reality experiences.

About BLOCKv

BlockV is the world's leading platform for creating and emitting intelligent Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that act as a standardised framework to build digital goods around. The favoured NFT platform of the Fortune 500, BlockV enables anyone to create NFTs that can be distributed and collected through social media, augmented and virtual reality, GPS drops, QR codes and email, can be dynamically minted to a number of leading blockchains and are accessible from any internet enabled smart device, recreating the sensation of physical object ownership in the digital world. To learn more, please visit https://blockv.io

