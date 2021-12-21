Deep-South Requests the Judge to Render a Decision in the Review Case with the High Court of Namibia Concerning Haib Copper Licence Refusal

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSM) announces that the Namibian legal counsel of the Company and its subsidiary, Haib Minerals (Pty) Ltd ("Haib"), have amended and supplemented the original application on behalf of Haib with the High Court of Namibia for an order that the Minister of Mines and Energy should grant the renewal of the Haib Copper EPL 3140 licence within 30 days of the issuing of the order.

The Ministry has not filed any documents supporting the process followed by the Minister, the Mining Commissioner and the Ministry's relevant officials assessing and deliberating on the Haib renewal application for the Haib Copper EPL 3140 licence. This lack of internal process documentation regarding the Minister's decision to refuse the renewal of the licence was made evident in the court proceedings, thereby providing no written evidence of a meaningful evaluation of the merits of Haib's licence renewal application.

It is to be assumed that the Minister did not receive any documentation or evaluation by the Mining Commissioner or any of his staff relating to the exploration activities carried out on the Haib Copper licence. Therefore, the decision seemed to have been taken without any paper trail showing a reasonable and fair administrative process thus violating Haib's rights in terms of Article 18 of the Namibian constitution.

Corporate update

While recovering Haib Copper mineral rights remains a top priority for the Company, Management continues to seek another copper project. Some projects have been identified and discussions with their owners are taking place. The Company will provide an update on the matter in due course.

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

