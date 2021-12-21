USAGov's Guide to Navigating Travel to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you planning an international trip in the next few months? USAGov , your official guide to government information, can help you navigate the latest changes in travel requirements. Before you go, review some frequently asked questions about travel to and from the United States.

USA.gov Logo (PRNewsFoto/USA.gov) (PRNewsfoto/USAGov)

What are the requirements for air travel to the United States?

As of December 6, 2021, all passengers arriving to the United States through air travel must show proof of vaccination status. If unvaccinated, travelers must show a negative COVID-19 test taken 1 day prior to travel to the United States. Understand this requirement and others from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What are the requirements for people traveling domestically?

People traveling within the U.S. should check state and local guidelines. COVID-19 rules and regulations may differ from state to state, so be sure to stay up-to-date with requirements along your route. You can access the latest information at your destination's health department website .

Can I travel if I recently recovered from COVID-19?

If you have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days, you can travel. For people entering the U.S. from another country, you will need to provide documentation of recovery from COVID-19 and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider stating you are clear to travel. Learn more about traveling after recovering from COVID-19 .

What travel tips are available for people traveling internationally?

Create an emergency plan in case you get sick and need to extend your trip.

Consider getting travel health insurance and learn about the coverage for your medication at your travel destination. and learn about the coverage for your medication at your travel destination.

enroll with the Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get safety alerts and information about your destination. If traveling internationally,to get safety alerts and information about your destination.

How can I keep myself safe while traveling?

Visit Vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site near you. CDC recommends you get fully vaccinated before you travel.to find a vaccination site near you.

Know how to properly wear masks and understand mask requirements with this guide from CDC. Wear a mask over your nose and mouth.with this guide from CDC.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when on the go.

Have more COVID-19 related questions or want to keep up-to-date with the latest travel requirements? Visit USA.gov or follow USAGov on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USAGov