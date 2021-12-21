Waystar Ranked #1 Vendor for Revenue Cycle Management Software in Two Key Categories for Large Hospitals, IDNs and Health Systems Waystar's technology ranked top in user satisfaction and client experience in industry survey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waystar , a leading provider of healthcare payments software, was named the top revenue cycle management (RCM) software and technology vendor in two categories in a recent survey conducted by Black Book Research :

End-to-End RCM Software & Technology, Hospital Chains, Systems, Corporations, Integrated Delivery Networks & Corporations

End-to-End RCM Software & Technology, Community Hospitals & Medical Centers

In a survey of 1,302 hospital executives, financial system users and business office leaders, Waystar was ranked the top RCM technology vendor in user satisfaction and client experience in both of the categories listed above. Waystar was evaluated alongside more than 200 vendors and was one of only two companies to earn top honors in multiple categories. As part of these rankings, survey executives deemed the following user satisfaction factors as having the highest importance: analytics and financial decision support, improved charge/reimbursement execution & coding, seamless EHR integration, demonstrated cost savings & ROI and value-based care readiness.

Waystar provides top-rated client support and end-to-end revenue cycle technology to more than 500,000 providers, including more than 1,000 hospitals and health systems. It offers enterprise, cloud-based software-as-a service that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments, processing nearly a trillion dollars in healthcare claims annually. Its technology helps support financial clearance and revenue capture, including patient estimation, eligibility verification, charge integrity and DRG anomaly detection. Additionally, Waystar recently acquired Patientco, a leading provider of omnichannel patient payment and engagement software. Patientco is recognized by Black Book as the #1 vendor for patient payments and also has earned Best in KLAS™ for Patient Payments and Patient Financial Engagement Platforms.

"Our mission is to simplify the healthcare payment process for providers and patients. It's an honor to be recognized as a top client-rated revenue cycle management platform by Black Book Research," said Matt Hawkins, CEO of Waystar. "This award demonstrates how our technology is successfully helping healthcare providers solve the unique operational and financial payment challenges they're facing."

"This survey provides intel into the current RCM software marketplace, which has several hundred core vendors. These results show that Waystar is leading the way in the market by providing an exceptional client experience," said Douglas Brown, President of Black Book Research.

Black Book is a full-service healthcare-centric market research company, conducting qualitative and quantitative surveys of client-user healthcare and technology services. The Black Book survey polls customer satisfaction based on 18 client experience-based key performance indicators. The data is then reviewed by an internal and external audit process to ensure the authenticity of the study.

For more information, please visit Waystar or read about the results of Black Book's research here .

About Waystar

Waystar provides next-generation, cloud-based technology that simplifies and unifies healthcare payments. The Waystar platform removes friction in payment processes, streamlines workflows and improves financials for providers in every care setting. The platform automates more than 300 million processes annually. Waystar products have been named Best in KLAS or Category Leader by KLAS Research twelve times and earned multiple #1 rankings from Black Book. Waystar supports more than 500,000 providers, 1,000 health systems and hospitals, 5,000 payers and health plans, and processes claims for approximately 40 percent of the U.S. population annually. Waystar is backed by EQT, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Bain Capital. For more information, visit waystar.com or follow @Waystar on Twitter.

