ALK Capital Exploring a Digital Security with INX Limited Benefiting Burnley Football Club

Offering Will Give Burnley FC Supporters and Others a Unique Opportunity to Invest in The Club

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INX Limited (INX ATS: INX), ("INX"), the owner of blockchain-based trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, has signed a Letter of Intent with ALK Capital, owner of the English Premier League's Burnley Football Club, to list a publicly traded digital security token linked to specific club revenues.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited)

INX signed a Letter of Intent with ALK Capital, owner of the English Premier League's Burnley Football Club

Security tokens are digital assets that trade and settle on the blockchain. Unlike cryptocurrencies or basic fan tokens, these are securities that will be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. They will offer an innovative opportunity for communities and supporters to gain financial exposure within professional sports and directly participate in the success and welfare of their favorite teams.

ALK has been working with INX on a unique opportunity for fans and others to invest directly in a team's success and revenue streams. The security tokens would be available for purchase globally by retail and institutional investors, and then listed on the INX trading platform, which is open 24/7/365.

"We've been researching and focused for quite some time in pinpointing the correct digital financial instrument that gives our fans the greatest opportunity to be involved in building a strong financial foundation for our clubs, while giving them exposure to various revenue streams going forward with the comfort of an established regulatory scheme," explained Alan Pace, Chairman of Burnley Football Club and Managing Partner of ALK Capital. "We're always looking at ways to innovate, so we're excited to get our supporters involved on a whole new level."

Uniquely as a Premier League team, Burnley aims to work directly with its fanbase to build upon the team's financial foundation with a digital security that is expected to pay dividends to holders that should fluctuate with the team's successes on and off the field.

"INX is delighted to work with ALK Capital and Burnley Football Club to provide an innovative investment vehicle for fans and supporters of this storied football club. We look forward to working with Alan and his team to bring transparency, liquidity, and a unique investment opportunity to their global community," stated Shy Datika, Founder and CEO of INX Limited.

About INX Limited

INX Limited (INX) owns regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. INX's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. INX's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. INX's journey started with its initial public token offering ("IPO") of the INX Token in which it raised US$83 million. INX is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA. www.inx.co

About ALK Capital

Velocity Sports Partners is the sports investment arm of ALK Capital LLC, the leading US management firm specialising in investments, acquisitions and operations in sports and media. Registered in the State of Delaware, the company benefits from a seasoned team of sports, finance and investment professionals with decades of experience in maximising the performance, operations and investment of multiple Fortune 100 companies.

The group is headed by Burnley Football Club Chairman and Managing Partner Alan Pace, an accomplished leader in sports and financial services turnarounds with over 20 years of Wall Street experience and 10+ years of delivering results through sports management and consulting. Most recently, Alan was Managing Director and Global Head of Sales for Securities Services at Citi, responsible for overseeing all facets of client experience for a multibillion-dollar division.

Alan is a former partner at SCP Worldwide LLC – owner of sports, entertainment and media properties – and a previous CEO of Major League Soccer franchise Real Salt Lake, where he oversaw the turnaround of the team to winning the 2009 MLS championship.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Douglas Borthwick

Chief Business Officer, INX Limited

Email: douglas.borthwick@inx.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INX Limited