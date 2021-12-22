Lummus Green Circle and Chevron Lummus Global to Offer Integrated Circular Solutions - Green Circle and Chevron Lummus Global will offer integrated solutions to produce recycled plastics from mixed-waste plastics

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology's Green Circle and Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) announced the integration of multiple technologies from their portfolios for application in the circular economy. The partners will use a combination of the Lummus New Hope Energy plastic pyrolysis technology, CLG's ISOCONVERSION technology and Lummus' steam cracking technology to provide operators the ability to produce steam cracker products in large quantities from hydroprocessed mixed-waste plastic pyrolysis oil.

"The combined solution offers major owners and operators the ability to license the entire plastics recycling process," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "No other company can offer this type of integration at this scale and with proven technology solutions. Combining these technologies is the innovation and collaboration needed to make real contributions to the circular economy and energy transition."

"We believe that innovation is paramount in delivering the solutions and technology needed to transition plastics to a circular model. We have advanced our ISOCONVERSION technology to now address the unique challenges faced in plastic recycling," said Ujjal Mukherjee, Managing Director of CLG. "By integrating technologies with Green Circle, we can offer customers first-of-a-kind solutions that reduce costs and overall project complexity."

The Lummus New Hope Energy plastic pyrolysis technology recycles end-of-life plastics into petrochemical feedstock. Through a robust thermal pyrolysis process, the technology produces high-quality pyrolysis oil that is proven, scalable and economic for operators that want to replace or supplement oil-derived feedstocks.

Lummus' steam ethylene cracking technology produces polymer grade ethylene, polymer grade propylene and butadiene. The process is recognized for its performance, including high product yield and energy efficiency, low investment cost and operating reliability.

CLG's ISOCONVERSION technology uses state-of-the-art hydroprocessing technologies to process biomass and waste plastic pyrolysis oils to renewable fuels or petrochemical feedstocks.

A subsidiary of Lummus, Green Circle is a leader in commercializing and developing breakthrough solutions to address the key pillars of the energy transition, including end-of-life waste plastics recycling, production of bio-derived sustainable chemicals and decarbonization strategies for existing and new assets.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

About Chevron Lummus Global

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels, as well as a global leader in catalyst system supply. CLG offers the most complete bottom-of-the-barrel solution for upgrading heavy oil residues. Our research and development experts are continuously seeking advancements in technology and catalysts that will improve operating economics for your next project. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

