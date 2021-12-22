Novadoz Pharmaceuticals' Corporate Group Entity, MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc., Has Received USFDA Clearance for its State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Piscataway, NJ

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novadoz Pharmaceuticals is excited to announce that their corporate group entity, MSN Pharmaceuticals, has cleared USFDA audit with zero observations for their new, state-of-the-art, 200,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Piscataway, NJ. This new facility will manufacture high quality, generic pharmaceuticals to include both oral solids and liquids. In addition to manufacturing, this facility includes a modern lab and executive offices for both MSN Pharmaceuticals and Novadoz Pharmaceuticals. Novadoz is the US sales and marketing affiliate for MSN's portfolio of finished dose pharmaceuticals.

Seshu Akula, Novadoz President North America stated, "We're excited for the team's efforts in receiving final clearance and to begin manufacturing high quality therapies for patients here in the United States. Having a US manufacturing presence will augment our efforts to expand the Made-in-USA label, reduce supply risk and enable us to support federal supply programs."

In addition to the US facility approval, Novadoz also received approval for generic Tiagabine (AB rated to Gabitril ®). Tiagabine 2mg, 4mg, 12mg & 16mg tablets are available in bottles of 30. Tiagabine is indicated as adjunctive treatment for partial seizures in patients age 12 and older.

MSN Labs, based in Hyderabad, India is the parent company for both MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novadoz Pharmaceuticals. They are a global leader in the production of API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) as well as producing most of their own KSMs (key starting materials) and product intermediates. They also manufacture finished dose products such as oral solids, liquids and injectables.

