Crown Capital Investments Acquires Nova Marketing, LLC

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Capital Investments ("Crown Capital" or "CCI"), an Atlanta-based private equity investment firm, announces the addition of Nova Marketing, LLC, to its distribution solutions portfolio of companies.

"Nova adds a dynamic central US operation to our growing national warehousing, kitting and fulfillment network," says Christopher Graham, CEO, Crown Capital Investments. "We are excited to welcome the Nova team to the CCI portfolio."

Nova is a one-stop provider of project management, fulfillment and logistics solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Nova's warehouse facility has the ability to service clients on both coasts in an efficient and effective manner. Their addition to the Crown Capital Fund generates synergies with existing brand management and distribution solutions portfolio companies.

"On behalf of myself and the entire Nova team, we would like to express our excitement in joining Crown Capital Investments," says Amy Spomer, General Manager, Nova. "We look forward to being an integral part of a group that shares our values and mission. We believe that, working together, the possibilities are limitless."

"We're thrilled to join the Crown Family," says Rocky Abbett, Nova's VP of Sales. "This is the first time we are part of an organization that shares the same vision as we do. We are excited what the future will bring and, how we can share these new technologies with our clients."

Crown Capital Investment's mission is to grow great businesses that foster thriving community ecosystems. CCI provides active operational, technical and financial support to facilitate business growth using a proven, results-based business optimization system. To accomplish this, Crown Capital acquires and optimizes businesses primarily in the industrial, infrastructure, value-added distribution, and specialty manufacturing sectors. Crown Capital was founded by Christopher T. Graham, Esq. in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.crown-inv.com.

