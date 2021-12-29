BiondVax Announces Successful Closing of $9.8 million Follow-on Underwritten Offering of ADSs Including Exercise of the Over-Allotment

JERUSALEM, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 4,144,068 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") at a public offering price of $2.36 per ADS for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $9.8 million in the aggregate, inclusive of the successful execution of the full over-allotment, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. Each ADS represents 40 ordinary shares of BiondVax.

Amir Reichman, CEO of BiondVax, commented, "This successful offering is an important event for BiondVax as it provides us with increased capital to fund our recently announced nanosized antibody (NanoAb) program being conducted in collaboration with the world-renowned Max Planck Institute. Development of an innovative COVID-19 NanoAb therapy that exhibits significant potential competitive advantages over existing therapies has already begun, and next month we expect to sign a broader collaboration for the development of additional NanoAbs addressing diseases with large unmet medical needs and attractive commercial opportunities. I would like to thank all those who have supported our recent successes and I warmly welcome the new investors to our story."

BiondVax intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the advancement of its recently announced nanosized antibody (NanoAb) development program as well as for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, research and development activities, regulatory matters, capital investment or other related purposes. It may also use a portion of any net proceeds to in-license, invest in or acquire businesses, assets or technologies that it believes are complementary to its business focus, although it has no current commitments or agreements in those regards.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The ADS described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 (333-240189) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on August 10, 2020. A final prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms, beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. For more information, please visit www.biondvax.com.

Contact Details

Company: Joshua E. Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 | j.phillipson@biondvax.com

Investor Relations: Kenny Green | +1 212 378 8040 | kgreen@edisongroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding BiondVax's ability to complete the offering, expected gross proceeds, expected closing date of the offering and the expected use of the proceeds from the offering. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. BiondVax undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered a complete list.

