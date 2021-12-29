MEEZ ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE INSTITUTE OF CULINARY EDUCATION

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- meez, the first-of-its-kind, digital recipe platform is honored to announce its partnership with prominent bicoastal culinary school, the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE). meez's built-in operational empathy and essential functions provide unprecedented culinary technology for the on-campus and new online diploma programs.

meez: the recipe tool for professional chefs

Launched in 2020 by entrepreneur, chef and restaurant industry veteran Josh Sharkey, meez is the all-in-one recipe tool created for chefs by chefs. ICE instructors and students can engage with collaborative and shareable recipe books, laser accurate ingredient costing, automated recipe scaling and conversions, customized training capabilities, and nutrition calculations with a database of 20,000 unique ingredients. "ICE powered by meez" gives the school's aspiring culinary professionals curriculum access via recipes and docs on digital devices.

"After more than 25 years in the culinary industry, I am incredibly excited and humbled to provide the next generation of food professionals with a digital tool dedicated to the craft of cooking and recipe development," said meez Founder and CEO Josh Sharkey. "Our mission at meez is to empower chefs worldwide to take control of their content and enable them to manage their work at every stage of their career from early days of learning the fundamentals, all the way through running their own operation as a culinary professional. We could not be more grateful for the opportunity to partner with ICE to start every student's journey into the food world with a tool for every recipe and bit of information they learn or develop along the way."

This fall, ICE introduced its inaugural online diploma program, Culinary Arts & Food Operations, which is derived from its award-winning program and developed by the chefs and educators at New York and Los Angeles campuses.

"We aim to develop the future generation of food professionals by equipping them with the best culinary tools available to succeed," said ICE VP of Culinary Operations Barry Tonkinson. "Meez allows our students to move on from their culinary education equipped with a premier tool for success in the hospitality industry."

The partnership includes discounts for students and faculty to upgrade their subscriptions on the most comprehensive culinary operating system in the food tech landscape.

About meez

