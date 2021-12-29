Seegene Airlifts 1.7 million COVID-19 Tests to Israel Battling the Omicron Variant by a charter plane

On December 29 , Seegene to deliver Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay that can preemptively detect the Omicron variant at the primary screening stage

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today announced it will deliver COVID-19 testing reagents by a private plane to Israel that is experiencing acute shortages related to the resurgence of new cases due to the Omicron variant. A total of 1.7 million Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assays and associated consumables will be sent on December 29.

Seegene's Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay can determine whether a person is infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and if he/she has contracted the Omicron variant. It targets four genes (E, RdRP, N, and S), along with five mutations: HV69/70 deletion, Y144 deletion, E484K, N501Y, P681H. Among these, HV69/70, N501Y, and P681H signal the presence of Omicron, based on the variants circulating right now. According to clinical research in a South African lab, the test results using Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Master Assay matched 100% with the results drawn out from additional sequencing, confirming that the test can accurately detect Omicron.

This is the second emergency shipment to Israel; the first was in April 2020. This time, the plane was hired Seegene's Israeli partner, HY Laboratories, as they look to support the country's current demand.

On December 19, the company also hired a private plane to deliver 2.8 million COVID-19 tests to European countries including Italy, Spain, Belgium, Czechia, and Lithuania as the number of new infections has surged due to the emergence of Omicron.

"Demand for tests has soared dramatically following the emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron variant," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, Seegene Founder and CEO. "Although the expense and effort of the charter planes may seem extreme, we believe it's both a priority and our responsibility to support the global fight against the pandemic. We hope we can be of help to all of these countries."

