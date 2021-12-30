Change in number of shares and votes

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Biotage AB (publ) ("Biotage") has during December 2021 issued 243,252 new class C shares in accordance with the incentive program LTIP 2021 which was adopted by the Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2021.

Prior to the issue, the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Biotage amounted to 66,227,088 and the total number of votes amounted to 66,008,106.3. Through the issue the number of shares in Biotage has increased by 243,252 shares, corresponding to 24,325.2 votes. As of today, the last trading day of the month, the total number of registered and outstanding shares of Biotage amounts to 66,470,340, whereof 65,983,775 are ordinary shares and 486,565 are class C shares. As of today, the number of votes in Biotage amounts to 66,032,431.5, and the registered share capital amounts to SEK 92,393,772.60.

This information is information that Biotage AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17.00 CET on December 30, 2021.

Contact persons:

Tomas Blomquist, CEO

Tel: 0705 23 01 63, tomas.blomquist@biotage.com

About Biotage

Biotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society's problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.

Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner – HumanKind Unlimited.

Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water and environmental sustainability.

Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs approx. 485 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,092 MSEK in 2020 and our products are sold in more than 70 countries. Biotage's share (BIOT) is listed in the Mid Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

Website: www.biotage.com

