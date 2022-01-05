Joshua Wong Promoted to Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI CLARITY, a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global media, marketing, information and technology industries, headquartered in New York, NY and London, UK, is pleased to announce that Joshua Wong has been promoted to Managing Director. Having joined the firm as Vice President in 2018, Josh leads the firm's US coverage in gaming and esports and advises media, entertainment, marketing, information and technology companies in mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and capital raises.

Prior to joining the firm, Josh was a Vice President in Morgan Stanley's Global Media and Communications investment banking division and at Houlihan Lokey's investment bank. He advised on a wide range of transactions across M&A, debt and equity capital markets. Josh began his investment banking career at Scotiabank in the Diversified Industries Group.

Commenting on his promotion, Josh said, "I am excited at the opportunity to elevate my participation in the success of JEGI CLARITY and our clients. I look forward to continuing to work with our team to build relationships as we help our clients find the right partnerships that take them to the next level."

Wilma Jordan, Founder & CEO, North America of JEGI CLARITY, noted, "Our firm is very pleased to welcome Josh Wong to our leadership ranks. He has proven himself a very adept banker, with impressive skills who cares greatly about success for our clients. We foresee a hugely successful career for Josh!"

Josh received his MBA from The Rotman School at the University of Toronto and holds a B.Eng.Mgt in Computer Engineering and Management from the McMaster University. He is a licensed FINRA representative.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Marketing Director

+1 212 754 0710 | kkovachik@jegiclarity-us.com | www.jegiclarity.com

